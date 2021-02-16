Hyderabad To Set Up 169 Booths For MLC Elections

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Monday said nearly 169 polling centers were set up in Hyderabad district for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency MLC elections conducted on March 14.

At a meeting with nodal officers on Monday, Lokesh Kumar said 5.60 lakh voters had enrolled for the elections. The LB Stadium has temporarily been identified as the distribution, reception, and counting center. He directed the officials to make webcasting arrangements besides other basic amenities at the polling centers.

Additional Commissioner (AC) GHMC Priyanka Ala was appointed as the Returning Officer for the elections, he said, adding nominations would be received in the Returning Officer’s office on the third floor of GHMC headquarters.

Directions were issued to officials to initiate measures to identify physically challenged, persons over 80 years and those with Covid and make arrangements for facilitating them to exercise franchise at their respective places, according to a press release.