Hyderabad: Sensational Facts Revealed In Kadthal Rave Party Case

A total of sixty people have been arrested for attending a rave birthday party organised during lockdown hours on Sunday. Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy said that, "In the early hours of Sunday, Kadthal police acting on credible information conducted raids on a farm and saw that 60 people, including 55 IT employees were celebrating the birthday of one of them and together they had organised a rave party." Police have registered cases under section 188 of Disaster Management Act against all of them.

In the preliminary investigation by police, it was revealed that it was not a birthday party but a 'Dawat' organized by the event organizers. One of the organizers, Zeeshan Ali Khan alias Jack, took to his Instagram and shared a post, inviting the people to the party. Earlier, Zeeshan's name came into picture in the drugs case. It was found that the drugs were delivered by courier and supplied at parties.

However, police initially suspected that a man named Varun Gowda had organized his birthday party. But many said that they don't know Varun Gowda. So, the police came to the conclusion that it was not a birthday party but it was organised by some event organisers.

Police have found that some of the event organisers are targeting students and software employees and are conducting special parties in the farmhouses. The event organisers are collecting Rs. 5,000 from those who are attending the parties.