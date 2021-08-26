Hyderabad Sees Spike in COVID Cases As Schools, Colleges Gear Up For Reopening

COVID 19 cases have dropped these days. But Wednesday saw a surge of cases by 45% in Hyderabad city and the rest of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits as the 102 new Covid cases were said to have been recorded. The health department recorded 70 new cases in the GHMC area on Tuesday, it is learned.

The last time 100 or more cases were reported in Hyderabad was on July 4 of this year, when 107 Covid-19 instances were discovered. With the government opening up all sectors and giving people complete freedom to te general public to move around and go about their daily lives, several doctors have expressed concern in the recent weeks over the careless behaviour of people. They feel that such reckless behaviour could lead to another surge in cases, resulting in the third wave of Covid-19 in the state.

While the significant rise in Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad on Wednesday could be an isolated development, the sudden increase comes only a week before all educational institutions in the city and the rest of the state are slated to open fully. Meanwhile, the agency reported that two more persons died of Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 3,864, with 366 new cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 6,56,098, according to the department.