Hyderabad: Security Beefed up in Old City

High-level security is in place in the Old city of Hyderabad for the Friday prayers in the backdrop of the developments involving Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh. Police patrolling continues in the old city. Protests and agitations are being held by a section of people in some areas of the city. Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction Force, and Hyderabad Task Force deployed in the high-risk areas. East Zone & South Zone police are on high alert.

The police are keeping a close watch in the wake of the special prayer (Jumma Prayer) at the Mecca Masjid in the afternoon.

Police personnel are deployed near all important mosques in the city - Falaknama, Chandrayangutta, Aliyabad, Shalibanda, Mogalpura, Hussain Alam, Pattar Gaddi, Madina, Darusifa, Dabbirpura, Murighi Chowk, Mirala Mandi and other areas.

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi urged the public to ensure peace prevails in the city on Friday. In a video message, he said, "I appeal to the public not to take out any rally or hold a protest. As you all know the BJP leader (Raja Singh) is arrested and first time in the history of Telangana the police have invoked PD Act against a legislator."

He further added that people should attend prayers at mosques near their houses and asked the elders of the family to see their children don’t indulge in any form of protest.

