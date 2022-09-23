Hyderabad: Security Beefed up for India-Aus T20 Cricket Match in Uppal stadium

Ahead of the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia scheduled to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium popularly known as Uppal stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Rachakonda police has made security arrangements with a total of 2,500 police force.

Speaking about the security measures at the stadium, the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh M Bhagwat said that around 300 CC cameras were being inside and outside the stadium.

“A Joint Command and Control Room is also established to monitor the surveillance camera footage which will be supervised by an Inspector and team. These cameras will be integrated with the new Command and Control Center in Banjara Hills,” he said.

The force to be deployed includes personnel from various security wings, traffic, law and order, and platoons of Armed forces, OCTOPUS, Special Branch, Central Crime Station and Mounted Police.

The police also issued the list of items which cannot be carried into the stadium.

Also Read: HCA is Not Responsible For Gymkhana Ground Stampede: Mohammed Azharuddin