HYDERABAD: On account of Saddula Bathukamma being celebrated on Monday at the LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad police have issued traffic restrictions and diversions and advised commuters to take other routes to avoid inconvenience.

The diversions are at L.B. Stadium, Liberty Junction & Upper Tank bund, which will start from 3 pm till 9 pm.

♦Vehicles coming towards BJR statue from Abid's Chapel Road, Nampally are not allowed. They are routed through the AR petrol pump.

♦Basheerbagh Flyover will be closed and the vehicles will be diverted towards SBI Gunfoundry.

♦Vehicles coming through Ravindra Bharati and Adarshnagar areas will be diverted towards Nampally.

♦Vehicles coming from Narayanguda towards Basheerbagh should go towards Himayatnagar Y Junction via MLA Quarters.

♦Vehicles coming from King Kothi towards Basheerbagh will be diverted towards Abid's Taj Mahal Hotel Road.

Traffic diversions near Tank Bund: Traffic coming from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House-Jabbar complex- Kavadiguda – Lower Tank Bund-Katta Maisamma and Telugu Thalli flyover. Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Old Gate Secretariat onto the Telugu thalli flyover–Kattamaisamma-Indira park-Gandhi Nagar-RTC X Road.

Traffic from Punjagutta and Raj Bavan road towards Khairatabad flyover will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Statue towards Prasads IMAX and Mint Lane and vehicles from Nallagutta junction towards Budha Bhavan will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads towards Ranigunj and Necklace road.

Traffic coming from Himayat Nagar and Basheerbagh towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli Junction-NTR Marg. Traffic coming from Musheerbad and Kavadiguda towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Road towards Lower Tank Bund-Kattamaisamma.

RTC bus diversions: All inter-district RTC buses coming from Secunderabad towards MGBS will be diverted at Sweekar-Upkar Junction towards YWCA-Sangeeth-Mettuguda-Tarnaka-Nallakunta-Fever Hospital X Roads- Barkatpura-Tourist Hotel-Nimboliadda-Chaderghat-Rangmahal and MGBS.

City buses will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House-Jabbar complex-Kavadiguda X Roads- Lower Tank Bund – Kattamaisamma and on to the Telugu Thalli flyover.

Routes to avoid: Commuters are requested to avoid Basheerbagh, Ravindra Bharati, Liberty, Tank Bund, Khairatabad, Nizam College, Telugu Thalli Junction/ Secretariat Junction, Nampally, Abids, Narayanguda, Himayat Nagar, Kavadiguda X Roads Kattamaisamma, Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj and Nallagutta areas.

Parking arrangements: Parking is reserved for VIPs and officers at Tennis Ground, LB Stadium. Electronic and Print Media vehicles will be parked at the SCERT office near BJR Circle.

All the buses carrying invitees will go to Necklace Road behind Buddha Bhavan. Reserve parking is arranged at Nizam College Ground.

Also Read: Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022: Telangana Wins First Prize, Jagtial, Nizamabad are Top Districts