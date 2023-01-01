Hyderabad’s Popular Numaish Begins on New Year Day

Hyderabad: Every year Hyderabadis wait for January 1, the new year day as it is this day their favourite Numaish (Exhibition) begins. Telangana ministers Harish Rao, Mohammed Mehmood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav, and Vemula Prashanth Reddy declared the 82nd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition aka Numaish aka Exhibition on Sunday.

This year Numaish maidan boasts of hosting 2,400 stalls which were allotted to traders from different parts of the country. The 45-day long Numaish will remain open between 3.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

According to the organisers the entry fee to Numaish is increased to Rs 40 from Rs 30 per head. The All India Industrial Exhibition Society has said the visitors can avail free Wi-Fi in the exhibition grounds.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced certain traffic curbs in the Numaish road in Nampally which will be in force from 4 pm to midnight till February 15. As part of these traffic restrictions, RTC district buses, private buses, heavy and Light Goods Vehicles will face certain diversions on the route. The public is also requested to take alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Speaking at after Inauguration of 82nd All India Exhibition (Numaish) 2023 at Nampally Exhibition Ground https://t.co/UOOjx6Kx9d — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) January 1, 2023

