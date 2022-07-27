Hyderabad: Following pounding rains in recent days and due to the surplus water release downstream from Hyderabad’s water reservoirs, an usually dry Musi River is in full spate forcing the authorities to shut down the Moosarambagh bridge for traffic.

The entry and exit points on Moosarambagh bridge near Malakpet TV Tower have been barricaded by traffic police leading to huge traffic jams on Malakpet and Chaderghat stretch. Traffic police have also issued a warning advising people to take alternate routes through Golnaka or Chaderghat to get to Amberpet and other locations.

The Hyderabad traffic police advisory stated, “Commuters, please make a note that due to the overflow of the Musi River on Moosarambagh bridge, the bridge is temporarily closed, and traffic is diverted on both sides. Those who want to cross either side of the bridge can use Chaderghat, Golnaka bridges and causeway.”

Similarly, the traffic is also prevented from entering the new Ziaguda road that runs parallel to the Musi River in Puranapul area.

As per media reports, five family members who were trapped in the floodwaters of the Musi river in Gandipet area were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Tuesday night.

Also Read: Finance Minister Buggana Rubbishes TDP’s Allegations of AP’s Debts as Baseless

