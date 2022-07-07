Philanthropist, businesswoman and fashion icon Sudha Reddy will represent India at the Paris Haute Couture Week that is being conducted from 4 -7 July 2022. It will mark her debut at the prestigious haute couture showcase this year.

Wife of Hyderabad-based billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited she will be the first celebrity from South India outside of the film industry to represent India on the front row in 2022.

Striking the balance between European luxury and Indian heritage, Sudha has handpicked haute couture looks from Christian Dior, Balmain, Chanel, Ralph & Russo, Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, Jenny Packham, Versace, Alberta Ferretti, Armani, and Giambattista Valli, accessories by Judith Leiber, Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana and will be adorned with bespoke fine jewellery by Ghanasingh Be True, Shree Jewellers, and Shree Raj.

Sudha Reddy confirms, "The artistry and expertise behind Paris Haute Couture Week make up one of the world's great creative endeavours and I'm incredibly excited to have been extended this gesture. Highlighting the rich artistic lineage of India will be my core agenda during this visit.

The inclusion of Rahul Mishra in Paris Haute Couture Week is a mark of India being an integral part of the ever-evolving landscape of haute couture. The craftsmanship from India needs to be celebrated at every stage."

Her global entourage and glam team consists of the very best of Indian talent and much sought-after international names such as Mumbai-based fashion photographer Rahul Jhangiani and Danish-born makeup artist Charlotte Willer, Zimbabwe-raised session hairdresser Peter Gray, and New York-based celebrity stylist Ise White.

Sudha Reddy's attendance at Paris Haute Couture Week cements her status as an international force in fashion, after being the only Indian and first Hyderabad origin celebrity to be invited to the prestigious Met Gala in 2021.

The humanitarian who leads with her heart helms the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Megha Group Of Industries driving several social impact projects across India, while the eponymous Sudha Reddy Foundation aims to support women and children focusing on affordable healthcare and accessible education.

