HYDERABAD: The 2nd Edition of the Hyderabad Stadium Run was conducted as a 24 Hours Run from 10th-Dec-2022 to 11th Dec-2022 at the athletic tracks at Gaudium Sportopia which was the venue for Hyderabad Stadium Run

The total prize money for the 2nd edition run is Rs.2,64,000. This is the 2nd edition of the event, being upgraded to 24 Hours from the 12 Hours duration from last year. The 24 Hours Solo Ultra, 12 Hours Solo Ultra and 12 Hours Team Relay are the categories of the event

Over 550 runners from all across the twin cities and outstation locations took part in the race. About 85 teams consisting of 6 runners/team ran in relay sequence for 2 Hours each. The teams consisted of a mandatory male, and female mix to participate in the event.

Many kids, friends, and families came together to cheer the runners at the stadium throughout the 24 Hours despite the intermittent spell of rains. The objective of the run was to promote team spirit and gender inclusivity in running as a preferred form of fitness activity.

The runs were flagged-off on 10th December, Saturday at 6 pm by Mr.K.Nityananda Reddy, Chairman of Gaudium and Vice Chairman, Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma, and Hyderbad Runners President Mr.Abhijeet Madnurkar.

Ms. K.Kirthi Reddy- Founder Director of Gaudium and CEO of Gaudium Mr.Ramakrishna Reddy were also present to flag off the races and encouraged the runners to excel as a team.

The winning relay teams and solo runners were felicitated by Gaudium management and the Hyderabad Runners Society. Mr. Y. Eswar Prasad Reddy – Director at Sakshi presented the trophies to winners.