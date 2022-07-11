Hyderabad Runners Announces 11th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon

Hyderabad: City based NMDC Ltd., have taken up the Title Sponsorship of the Hyderabad Marathon for the next three years. The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd will be held on 27th & 28th August 2022 with active participation of over 15,000 runners from across the city, country and overseas.

Hyderabad Runners Society and NMDC Ltd together with IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd. and Govt. of Telangana announced the launch of the 2022 Edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon. The Government has been supporting the annual city mega sporting event, which involves more than 3500 volunteers from the city and runs through the heart of the city. Considered to be among the leading & challenging city marathons in India, this race also marks the beginning of the Marathon Season in India. It is organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society, which recently celebrated Fifteen years of promoting active lifestyles and promoting running as the preferred form of fitness activity.

The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is considered as one of the most popular and highly rated marathons in India. The 2022 edition will see over 15,000 runners, health & fitness enthusiasts, over 3500 volunteers, 250 medical personnel, city officials and a large deployment of police, as the city comes together to energise this sporting extravaganza with a curtain raiser – 5K Fun Run on Saturday August 27th and on Marathon Sunday: August 28th 2022, the 10K, Half Marathon (21.095 km) & Full Marathon (42.195 km) will take place.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Morparia, Race Director – NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome NMDC Ltd on board the 11th edition of the Hyderabad Marathon, which will be the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank. The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, which has an IAAF/AIIMS certified course, aims to give its participants a world-class experience. Together with NMDC, we hope to see a Fit, Active and Healthy nation. We thank the Govt. of Telangana, our sponsors and partners for their constant patronage and support for the largest annual sporting event in Hyderabad. We look forward to the support and encouragement from every corner of the city and be part of this exciting city event.”

Nikhat Zareen, Indian amateur boxer and gold medal winner at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships is the Face Of the Event. Speaking through video she said “I am happy to be associated with the 11th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon supported by Hyderabad Runners. I am glad that Hyderabad Runners has been actively involved in helping people lead active lifestyles and making running the preferred form of fitness activity.” She also appealed to the public to register and participate in the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, which is the largest community fitness event in the city.

At the launch event, "We are happy to partner with the Hyderabad Marathon," said Shri. Sumit Deb Chairman-cum-Managing Director NMDC Ltd. “NMDC has been a strong patron of health and lifestyle improvement and supports the Govt initiative of Fit India. We also endorse many sporting events and are happy to combine our efforts with Hyderabad Runners, who have been conducting this event for the last 10 years. We are very excited about this partnership and I invite runners from across the globe to participate and make the 2022 edition of NMDC HM a remarkable one”.

Naarayan TV, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “As Powered by Sponsors, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is an opportunity for us to connect with people in this amazing and vibrant city of Hyderabad. The association also aligns with our philosophy of creating social good. We are happy to be part of this signature event by Hyderabad Runners that celebrates health, fitness and sport."

Hyderabad Runners Society, the event promoter, aims to promote running as the preferred form of fitness activity and active lifestyles. The Full and Half Marathon covering a distance of 42.195 kms and 21.095 kms will traverse the important landmarks in the city giving the runners a picturesque view of the Hussain Sagar Lake, the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and the IT Corridor, while spreading the healthy lifestyle theme among Hyderabad denizens.

