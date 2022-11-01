HYDERABAD: Task force police seized Rs 89.92 lakh cash from a jeep at Road No 82 at Jubilee Hills in the morning hours of Monday.

West Zone Task Force police arrested a person who reportedly told the cops that he was taking the money to deliver it to a BJP candidate contesting in the Munugode Byelection. According to the police, Kadari Srinivas of Pudur near Shamirpet was traveling in a jeep after taking Rs 89.92 lakh from the Tripura Constructions office at Road No 82 in Jubilee Hills.

As part of the task force's routine check-up, the police caught him near Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School. Srinivas initially did not give a proper answer or showed any documentation when they enquired about the large bundles of notes found in the bags. The money was seized and handed over to the Jubilee Hills police. Srinivas said that a BJP MLA’s PA had told him to get money from a construction company. The Jubilee Hills police have recorded a confession to that effect. A Section 41(A) notice was served on Srinivas and the police booked a case under CrPC section 102 and seized the cash.

