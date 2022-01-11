Hyderabad: Rs 47 Lakh Worth Gold In Paste Form Hid Inside Bandages, Seized

A passenger who arrived at the Hyderabad airport on Monday was arrested by the Customs officials and registered a case against him after gold worth over Rs 47 lakh was found hidden under bandages wrapped to the calves of both his legs. The passenger landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on a flight from Sharjah on January 9.

According to the reports, a total of 970 grams of gold worth over Rs. 47 lakh was recovered and seized from the passenger.

The customs officials investigated him further and discovered gold in paste form was concealed inside the bandages tied to the calves of both legs. The bandage was cut and the paste was retrieved.

On 09.01.22 Hyderabad Customs booked a case for smuggling of gold against a male pax arriving by Flight G9-450 from Sharjah.970 grams of gold valued at Rs. 47.55 lakhs recovered & seized. Gold in paste form was concealed inside the bandages tied to calves of both the legs. pic.twitter.com/zdrPGTgudJ — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 10, 2022

One more case of gold smuggling against a male pax who arrived from Dubai was registered. The officials recovered a total of 442.6 gms of gold valued at Rs. 21.70 lakhs and seized. Gold in paste form was concealed inside a specially stitched pocket of underwear.