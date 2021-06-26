Hyderabad RPO Allots 100pc Appointments in all Passport Seva Kendras

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad resumed Passport services partially with 50% appointments under its Telangana State Jurisdiction in all the PSKs located at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad, and PSLK at Karimnagar from 01.06.2021 onwards.

Now, as the Telangana Government lifted Lockdown completely, Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad released 100% appointments allotted to all of the above locations from 24th June 2021. Those willing may avail of Passport services after taking online appointment either in the website www.passportindia.gov.in or mPassport Seva mobile app for any particular PSK or PSLK as per their convenience.

Whereas, Passport services in Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in places like Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Medak, Mahboobnagar, Siddipet, Medchal, Bhongir, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Mancheriyal, Mahaboobabad, Adilabad and Kamareddy have already been resumed the passport services from 10th June 2021(Thursday) onwards.