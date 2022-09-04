SANGA REDDY: A Royal Enfield Bile burst into flames gutting the vehicle completely. The incident took place in Patancheru town in Sangareddy district of Telangana recently. As per reports in Sakshi, the Bullet bike caught fire when the owner attempted to start the ignition.

According to fire station officer Janyanaik and onlookers, Javed from Ramachandrapuram had come to Patancheru for some work and parked his vehicle in front of a few shops near the Block office. After completing his work, when he tried starting his vehicle, it suddenly burst into flames and the bike was burnt in the fire that ensued. Luckily, Javed managed to come back and was not hurt in the incident., Fire Department was called and they doused the fire, but the bike was gutted in the process.

This is not the first time that a Royal Enfield bike caught fire in the country. There have been several such instances and whether it’s a bike defect or the hot weather conditions that cause the fire has to be ascertained. In April this year, a new Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike suddenly caught fire even as the owner was performing pooja in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

