Hyderabad Rowdy Sheeter Creates Ruckus at Private Hospital

A rowdy sheeter created panic at a private hospital in the city after threatening a patient undergoing treatment with a knife. However, the police arrested him for various offenses. Fareed was driving a stolen car in Banjara Hills late on February 9 night when he hit a police vehicle near MLA Colony in Banjara Hills and was stopped. Later, he jumped out of the car and rushed at a person on a scooter, threatened the rider, and sped away.

Fareed alias Khaja Fareed a rowdy sheeter of Nampally police station tried to escape a police team of Golconda police station and took shelter at a private hospital in Tolichowki. To get away from the police, he pulled out a knife and threatened a patient. Panic prevailed at the hospital. After much difficulty, the cops caught him and took him to jail. The rowdy sheeter has been involved in a number of cases throughout the city, causing public fear.