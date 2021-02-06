Telangana High Court granted interim bail to notorious gangster, Ayub Khan. He was released from Chanchalguda prison on Friday. The rowdy sheeter had moved a bail petition before Telangana HC citing medical emergency of a family member.

Ayub Khan will be out of the jail for 15 days till February 19th. He was arrested by Kamtipura police in 2017 in connection with a fake passport case. Ayub Khan along with his wife have been sentenced to seven years in prison by a local court in Hyderabad in August 2018.

They have been booked under various sections of Indian Passport Act, 1967, in addition to sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC.

Ayub Khan, a resident of Fateh Darwaz area started his criminal career at the age of 16. He used to threaten businessmen using knives and firearms and extorted money from them.

At time of arrest, Police said that, "Ayub Khan had created panic in the minds of the general public and started extorting people at knife point. He and his associates were involved in about 75 cases (6 cases of murder, 8 cases of attempt to Murders, 5 cases under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 9 cases under the Arms Act, 2 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 2 case of dacoity, 2 case of robbery and 40 other cases)."