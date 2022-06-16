Hyderabad Roads Flooded After First Monsoon Rains Lash City

After a few hours of heavy rain in Hyderabad on Wednesday, several areas in the city was flooded. Due to waterlogging, there was traffic jam in several areas of the city. Denizens shared videos of flooded roads on social media. They questioned the government that if roads were getting flooded in the starting stages of the monsoon, what would happen in the coming days? A few even requested KTR to solve the issue as soon as possible before the real rains begin. Complaints mostly came from the Old City area, which received 50mm of rainfall on Wednesday morning.

Chandrayangutta recorded a maximum rainfall of 54.3mm while Rajendranagar and Falaknuma witnessed 40mm of rain. In these areas, the Nala overflowed and water entered the houses in low-lying areas. The Macca Colony in Ramnaspura, near the Zoo Park was completely flooded. Residents posted several flood videos on Twitter and said, "Converting an open nala into a box drain is a bad idea. Crores were spent by the GHMC to resolve flooding in this area, but in vain. We are suffering more now than in the past." GHMC workers were pressed into service and they cleared the water on the main roads in a few hours.