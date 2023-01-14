Hyderabad Roads Empty as Telugus Head to Home Towns for Sankranti

Hyderabad: Like every year, this year too the main thoroughfares in Hyderabad bore a deserted look on Saturday due to the exodus of most of the city residents to their native places to celebrate the Sankranti festivals.

The roads in Uppal, Malakpet, Khairatabad, Punjagutta and Mehdipatnam were near empty as fewer vehicles were moving. Similar scenes were also witnessed in areas like Madhapur, Hitech City, Gachibowli and Kondapur. The main roads in these areas were otherwise filled with bumper-to-bumper vehicular traffic giving a hard time to the traffic police.

On Friday, many residents were seen jostling to board buses, trains and other means of transport to reach their hometowns before the festival. Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations were teeming with hurrying passengers with luggage trolleys and bags in their hands.

