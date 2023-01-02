Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy and Other Leaders Placed Under House Arrest

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy and scores of other Congress leaders were placed under house arrest on Monday in the wake of the party's scheduled dharna programme at dharna chowk in Hyderabad.

Police have beefed up security near the residence of Revanth at Jubilee Hills with additional deployment of force, following the Congress leader's call to hold demonstrations at Indira park in support of the Sarpanchas and Gram Panchayats facing fund crunch.

Earlier police had denied permission for holding the protest programme at Indira park.

PCC Senior vice president Mallu Ravi, working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, Kisan Congress's national leader M Kodanda Reddy and few others were also placed under house arrest.

Also Read: