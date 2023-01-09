Hyderabad Records Lowest Temperature, Check Coldest Areas in City

Jan 09, 2023, 10:17 IST
The cold wave in Hyderabad has continued for the past few days. Some places in Hyderabad recorded a low temperature of below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, January 9. According to a tweet by Telangana Weatherman, the lowest temperature 6.5 degree celsius was recorded at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. 

In entire Telangana, Kohir in Sangareddy recorded lowest temp of 4.6°C.

Meanwhile, the  Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert on Monday in some districts of Telangana. Isolated cold waves are very likely in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in some isolated pockets of Telangana on Monday. In Hyderabad, in the next 48 hours, the sky will be mostly clear. Mist is likely during the morning hours.

