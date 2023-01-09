Hyderabad Records Lowest Temperature, Check Coldest Areas in City

The cold wave in Hyderabad has continued for the past few days. Some places in Hyderabad recorded a low temperature of below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, January 9. According to a tweet by Telangana Weatherman, the lowest temperature 6.5 degree celsius was recorded at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

In entire Telangana, Kohir in Sangareddy recorded lowest temp of 4.6°C.

SEVERE COLDWAVE CONTINUES 🥶 Insane cold continue to grip Telangana as coldest morning was recorded in entire Telangana. Kohir in Sangareddy recorded lowest temp of 4.6°C in the state 🥶 Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad recorded bone chilling temp of 6.5°C now. More details soon — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 9, 2023

Hyderabad COLDWAVE - Jan 9 2023 🥶 pic.twitter.com/USExCGpKn7 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert on Monday in some districts of Telangana. Isolated cold waves are very likely in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in some isolated pockets of Telangana on Monday. In Hyderabad, in the next 48 hours, the sky will be mostly clear. Mist is likely during the morning hours.

