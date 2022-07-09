Hyderabad Readies for First Ever Formula E Racing Next Year

Hyderabad: Preparations for Formula E are going on in full swing as Hyderabad is all set to host the international racing event next year. Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, Arvind Kumar inspected the Formula E track in the city.

During the inspection, all the works to be taken up for the race were finalised and the Special Chief Secretary issued instructions to the officials concerned to ensure that they are completed in time, the press release said. Works like track alignment, Formula E car pit stops, seating arrangement, etc were discussed in detail.

The Formula E race track is being planned alongside Hussain Sagar, Lumbini Park and NTR Park and the site inspection was conducted by Arvind Kumar to finalise the track for the main event.

The international racing event is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023. The race circuit about 2.37 km long will go around the Secretariat Complex while passing through Lumbini Park near Hussain Sagar Lake.

The Telangana state capital is the first Indian city to host Formula E racing and Formula E is the apex motorsport in the Electric Vehicle arena, an official release said.

(With inputs from PTI)