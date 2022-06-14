HYDERABAD: The investigation into the alleged gang rape of the 17-year-old girl in the city by six youth continues and the police are likely to seek the custody of the five minors in the court again. At present, the five minors are lodged in the Juvenile Home at Saidabad and four of them have undergone potency tests on Saturday. Crime scene reconstruction was also completed.

Meanwhile, the A1 accused Saduddin Malik's custody ended and based on his statements further investigation will be taken up. Now the police are verifying the roles of her two friends who brought her to the pub on that fateful day. The ACP of Banjara Hills Police station who is the investigating officer will question the five minors in the Jubilee Hills PS.

The police have also received CCTV footage of them dropping the girl at the Amnesia pub basement where they again harassed her. Sadudddin Malik and the juvenile's statements also corroborate that they had harassed her at the pub basement. They said that her father came to pick her up in the basement after they left.

Meanwhile responding to Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao's allegations about the age of the minors, West Zone DCP Joel Davis said that there was no issue related to that and neither were any bogus Aadhaar cards issued. All five of them were minors except for A1 S Malik, he said. They have been identified as minors based on their GHMC birth certificates, tenth class school memos and the statements made by the MLA that they were all being shown as minors were incorrect, he clarified. After a comprehensive investigation, we have confirmed that the Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali’s grandson had no connection with the case.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills Minor Gangrape Case Accused Undergo Potency Test