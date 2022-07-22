HYDERABAD: In view of the heavy rains lashing the city since Friday morning, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have warned citizens that there was a likelihood of heavy traffic congestion at various places due to water logging.

The Traffic Police along with the GHMC authorities are trying their best to mitigate the traffic problems. We request the commuters to defer their travel time. This will allow rainwater to drain out through the discharge outlets, said AV Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad. “As and when the heavy rain ends, please do not be in a hurry to begin your travel,” he said, requesting time to allow water to drain out as otherwise motorists may get caught in traffic jams.

The Traffic cops have requested commuters to take alternate routes due to Lal Darwaza Mahankali Bonalu processions 2022.

The following traffic regulations are made in the limits of the following Traffic Police Stations Charminar, Mirchowk, Falaknuma, Bahadurpura areas of Old City on 24-07-2022 and 25-07-2022 .

Police were seen regulating traffic and desilting the drains in coordination with the GHMC officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad forecasted heavy rains across the state for the next four days. Rains lashed the Hyderabad city on Friday with 26.6 mm rainfall recorded at Quthbullapur, followed by 26 mm at Serilingampally and 25.5 mm at Uppal.

A yellow alert has been issued for a few districts of Telangana, indicating heavy rainfall.

