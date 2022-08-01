Heavy rains once again hit Hyderabad on Monday morning resulting in traffic jams and submerging of a few low-lying areas in the city. Moderate to heavy rains have been reported in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur, Basheerbagh, Gachibowli, Nampalli, Abids, Koti, Amberpet, Begumbazaar and few other places.

Telangana police and GHMC officials are already working hard to alleviate traffic congestion. Citizens are asked to understand the situation and the commuters are advised to postpone their travel by at least an hour or so after the heavy rains have stopped so that there won't be any traffic jams.

Entire Hyderabad is going to witness moderate to heavy rains in the next 1 to 3 hours.

