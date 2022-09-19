Hyderabad Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD-H) has placed the city on yellow alert, warning of light to moderate rainfall, on Tuesday. Similar weather could be expected across the State as well, with heavy rain predicted in some districts.

As per the forecast, most localities of Hyderabad could receive rainfall between 0.10 mm and 2.40 mm till Wednesday morning. However, some areas including Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Charminar, Bandlaguda, and Yousufguda might witness rains between 2.50 mm to 15.50 mm, the forecast said.

The maximum temperature in the city for the next two days expected to be in the range of 30 °C to 32 °C , while the minimum temperature could be in the range of 22°C to 23°C.

No rainfall was recorded in the city on Monday. The maximum temperature recorded was 30.6 degree Celsius while the humidity level recorded till 8:30 am was 73 per cent which was above normal.

A similar weather pattern was likely to prevail across the State with the IMD predicting heavy rain at Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy on Tuesday.