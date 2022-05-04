Hyderabad Rains: Begumpet Airport Records Highest Rain In 24 hrs In Last 10 Years

Heavy rain continuously lashed the city for about a couple of hours creating a lot of chaos. Several areas reported deafening thunderbolts accompanied by lightning.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) data, Seethapalmandi in Hyderabad recorded the most amount of rainfall, with 72.8 mm rains, followed by Bansilalpet in Musheerabad. 61.8 mm rainfall was reported in West Maredpally. Many other areas like Asifnagar, Secunderabad, Nampally, and Malkajgiri also witnessed heavy rainfall. The temperature in the city dropped due to the rains.

According to the reports, Begumpet airport recorded 63 mm rainfall which is the highest alteast in the last 10 years. Here is the tweet.

Today's #HyderabadRains has broken few records 🔥 IMD begumpet airport recorded 63mm rainfall which is highest 24hrs rain atleast in last 10yrs Min temp dropped to 18.9°C which is 2nd lowest temp in last 10yrs and also a massive -7°C departure from normal A day to remember 💥 pic.twitter.com/fqa9ij5uFK — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 4, 2022

On Tuesday, Telangana state reported an average maximum temperature of 40ºC and above in most places. Nalgonda recorded the highest temperature at 43.5ºC.

