Hyderabad Rains: Helpline Numbers To Report Power Outage

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds uprooted scores of trees and electricity poles on Wednesday morning throwing normal life out of gear in Hyderabad. The sudden downpour on Wednesday morning resulted in power outages in many parts of the city. The officials have been putting all their efforts into the restoration of the power supply. Telangana Power Department has set up a special control room to report grievances. For any emergency, the public can reach out to power department officials through 1912/100 numbers. The power department has also provided three landline numbers to reach the authorities. The public can reach the officials through numbers 73820 72104, 73820 72106, and 73820 71574.

The rainfall activity led to a sharp decline in the maximum temperature in Hyderabad. On the other hand, heavy rains lashed parts of other districts as well. Some areas in Siddipet, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kumurambheem, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts also recorded heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.

Also Read: Telangana to Experience Both Heatwave and Torrential Rains