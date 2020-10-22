Hyderabad Rains aftermath: 53 Lakes Damaged, Others May Breach Too

The devastating floods that have lashed Hyderabad in recent weeks have left over 53 lakes in the city completely damaged and breached. Several other lakes have been rendered vulnerable. Unprecedented 30 cm rainfall has caused massive and unprecedented inflows into over 185 lakes and left them severely weakened.

Environmentalists say that lakes such as Mansoorabad, Moosapet and Bandlaguda tanks are on the verge of breech. The GHMC authorites claimed that they have constituted 15 special teams to prevent breaches and protect the brimming lakes. The State Government has earmarked Rs 10 crore to undertake immediate repairs to the breached tanks and the works have been taken up on a war-footing. The government authorities are also focusing on removing encroachments in the lakes and in the water channels and nalas that lead to the lakes.

Meanwhile, the irrigation officials managed to locate the sluice gates of Fox Sagar lake and have opened them to release the water. Prior to this, the inhabitants of the low-lying areas have been evacuated to safe places. The repair of breaches to APPA cheruvu and Palle Cheruvu too have begun, the authorities said. They said that Himayat sagar and Osman Sagar lakes were at the full reservoir level and water is being released from both the lakes to control the water level in the lakes.