Hyderabad Rain Forecast Today: Light Showers Likely

Telangana has been witnessing heavy rains for the past week and there was a downpour on Saturday evening. Hyderabad saw a heavy downpour last nights which threw life out of gear. IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall throughout the city over the next two days. The state has been put on yellow alert with the same applying to Hyderabad too, on both Sunday and Monday, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and severe spells at times.

Heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday, causing flooding in localities like Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Attapur, Hafeezpet, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Lingampally, Moosapet, and Shaikpet, among others.

Jubilee Hills recived the most rainfall (46.3 mm), followed by Madhapur (43.3 mm), according to statistics from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). The maximum temperature in the city was 31.2 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature recorded was 22 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a few districts experienced moderate rain on Saturday. Other than Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the maximum rainfall was reported at Koratpally in Nizamabad, at 34.8mm, followed by Khanpur in Khammam, at 32.3mm, as per TSDPS statistics. The entire state has been given a yellow alert for the next four days, predicting mild to moderate rainfall.