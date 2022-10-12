Hyderabad Rain Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Likely

Telangana is expected to receive light to Moderate Rainfakl accompanied by Thunderstorm for the next five days, due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The state will be under the influence of low pressure over the next three days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various areas due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. Heavy rains are expected in various Telangana districts on October 15, as per MET officials. A yellow alert has been issued on Tuesday for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, and Nagar Kurnool districts of Telangana. Moderate rain is also likely in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.