Hyderabad: PVNR Expressway New Down Ramp Will Ease Traffic Congestion on Airport Road

The PVNR Expressway, which connects the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad to Mehdipatnam in the city, has gained one more ramp. The down ramp at Laxminagar, built at a cost of Rs 5.03 crore by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), is set to be inaugurated on Saturday by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.

The ramp will ease traffic flow from Aramgarh, Shamshabad, and surrounding areas to Gudimalkapur and the surrounding areas, including Toli Chowki, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, and Hitec City, once it is open to the public. The ramp was built by M Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and measures 195 metres in length and 7 metres in width.

The HMDA built the 11.6-kilometer PVNR Expressway on NH-65 (Bengaluru highway) between SD Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam and Aramgarh for faster access to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and other major destinations. Despite the fact that the down ramp at Laxminagar was planned as part of the original design, it has been by delayed for years. The expressway features a four-lane elevated corridor with three locations for up and down ramps. The project was completed in September 2009, with the exception of this ramp at Laxminagar, which was closed due to site constraints.

"For years, the proposal to build the ramp was put on hold because of a religious structure nearby. "It was shifted after protracted discussions with the structure's committee members, making way for the project's construction," said an HMDA official. The expressway was completed in all aspects with the opening of the Laxminagar down ramp, added the officials.