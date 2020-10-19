Hyderabad's popular bridge across the swollen Musi river - Puranapul, was closed for traffic on Sunday nigth after cracks have been noticed on one of the pillars. Police said that traffic is now being diverted through the Musalam Jung Bridge.

Police barricaded the bridge on both sides late Sunday after the authorities noticed that a small portion of a pillar was damaged. Puranpul bridge is a key link between the old city and areas like Karwan, Dhoolpet, Ziyaguda, Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar and Tappachabutra on the other side.

The closure of bridge led to heavy traffic jam and motorists will have to take a long detour to reach their destinations. The authorities had closed down the MJ Market to Afzalgunj road in view of widening of the Begum Bazaar nala.

The HMWS&SB authorities had opened the gates of the Himayatsagar two times (On October 17 and October 14) in last one week following heavy inflows into the River Musi. According to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the level at Himayat Sagar is 1,762.80 against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 1763.500 feet. Puranapul is the third bridge across Musi to be closed for traffic following heavy rains in Hyderabad.