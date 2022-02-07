Hyderabad to Pulivendula Travels Bus Driver Arrested for Driving Drunk

The Hyderabad police arrested a bus driver after he was found driving the bus under the influence. During a special drive to check drunk driving neat Narayanaguda Metro station, a traffic cop stopped a travel bus belonging to AR Travels and after conducting an alcohol test with a breath analyzer, the bus driver Mastan Vali was found to be drunk.

The bus was heading from Hyderabad to Pulivendula (AP), with a total of 18 people on board. The traffic police have filed charges against the bus driver.