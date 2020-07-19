MEHDIPATNAM: Here is yet another incident reflecting the atrocities of private hospitals amidst a crisis. A group of nurses from Tamil Nadu were not only denied the Covid-19 test but also forced to attend duties by olive hospital here despite them showing some symptoms of the dreaded virus.As if this is not enough, these nurses were detained at the hospital.

Nurses have been forced to attend duties despite having COVID-19 symptoms by Olive Hospital in Nanal Nagar. A group of nurses hailing Tamil Nadu have been detained at the hospital. instead of carrying out COVID-19 tests, the management asked theses nurses to merely take some tablets and continue with their duties.they were also allegedly threatened that thier salaries would be withheld.if they failed to comply with their orders to attend duties. left with no other option, the nurses wrote a letter to Telangana nursing council narrating their plight.

There have been many instances in the recent past of private hospitals' excesses with regard to COVID-19 treatment anfd hefty bills for that. Many private hospitals are accused of creating artificial scarcity of beds to fleece COVID-19 patients with exorbitant charges. In many cases, the private hospitals are also found to be refusing treatment in violation of guidelines.