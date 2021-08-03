Hyderabad: Private Hospital Charges Lakhs Of Rupees, Doctor's Negligence Kills Patient

A patient died at a hospital due to the negligence of the doctors. The deceased was identified as Pasham Saidulu Gowd. The deceased's wife has lodged a complaint in the Meerpet Police Station against the hospital authorities of Rise Children's Hospital alleging that her husband died due to the negligence of doctors.

According to SI Mahender Reddy, Pasham Saidulu Gowd, a resident of Huda Complex, Kothapet was admitted to Rise Children's Hospital in Hastinapur on April 26 as he was tested positive for coronavirus. The hospital authorities asked the family members of Saidulu to pay Rs.50,000 and also took the health card. They also paid Rs. 40,000 for a bed per day and also paid money separately for medicines and other tests.

Doctors said they need to give six doses of Remdesivir injections to the patient. The doctors said that the medicines were available in the black market and paid Rs. 30,000 for the injections. The family members also paid Rs 20,000 for plasma. The doctors told them to pay another Rs. 60,000 for the tests and after 14 hours they said that the health condition of Saidulu deteriorated and he should be kept under a ventilator; they were asked to pay Rs.1 lakh.

On May 2nd, doctors said that Saidulu need four units of plasma and other medicines and he would be recovered in five days. But, on May 8th, he died.

The wife of the deceased complained that the hospital authorities of the Rise Hospital are charging lakhs of rupees and claimed that the Remdesivir injections were not given to her husband. Police have been investigating the case and cheating cases have been filed on Manager Sridhar Reddy, doctors Praveen Kumar Reddy, Raghudeep, Manohar Reddy, and director Shilpa. This incident came to light recently.