Hyderabad: Private Bus Driver Allegedly Rapes Passenger Enroute Bhimavaram

A woman has alleged that she was raped by a driver of a private bus in a moving bus. According to the police, a 29-year-old woman boarded the bus to Bhimavaram on the night of February 23 at around 9:30 PM and after two hours of her journey, she was raped in a moving bus and further threatened her with a knife not to raise her voice. The woman got off at Bhimavaram and took another vehicle to come down to Hyderabad and filed a complaint at Kukatpally police station.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, the accused driver asked the bus's second driver to take the wheel. The accused then approached the woman and requested to share her sleeper seat with him. She agreed to that. Later, the accused threatened her with a knife and allegedly raped her.

A case was filed against the driver on charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and other relevant Indian Penal Code sections based on the complaint, and he was arrested, said, police officials.