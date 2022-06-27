Hyderabad: Pregnant Woman Lost Her Unborn As She Was Not Allowed To Enter Hospital Lift

A pregnant woman who was suffering labour pains was not allowed to enter the hospital lift in Imtiyaz Hospital, Old city. As a result, the woman lost her unborn. The hospital authorities restricted the use of the lift for patients. A case of death due to negligence was registered against the management of Imtiyaz hospital, Nalgonda crossroads said police.

In another incident, a newborn baby died due to the negligence of private hospital staff. The incident took place in Chaderghat of Hyderabad. Going into the details, the hospital staff were enjoying on the terrace of the building as one of the doctor's daughters is getting married next month so the hospital staff had a party in advance. The staff were completely immersed in joy.

A pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. She was given an injection and was kept in observation. The family members of the pregnant woman said that the hospital was converted into a three-star hotel and doctors were completely dressed up and were not in a mood to take care of the woman. The mother of the woman went to the hospital staff to inform that the latter was suffering from labour pains, then the staff told her that she is okay. Later in the early hours of Monday, the hospital staff said that the condition of newborn baby was serious and further stated that he died. The family members of the woman expressed severe anguish over the negligent behaviour of the hospital staff and demands a stringent action against the hospital management.

