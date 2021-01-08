Pregnant Bhuma Akhila Priya Suffers Fits In Chanchalguda Prison

Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was arrested by Hyderabad Police for the abduction of the three brothers over a land dispute. The other accused are Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram and AV Subba Reddy. Bhuma Akhila Priya was named as A-1 in the case and has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. She was then shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison. She reportedly suffered fits and fainted in the prison.

Akhila Priya’s lawyer moved a bail petition in the Secunderabad court stating that her client was pregnant and suffering from health issues. The court asked the police to file a counter and deferred the hearing to Friday.

The jail authorities said that the medical staff attended Bhuma Akhila Priya and now the health condition has been improved. She was being monitored by the medical staff from time to time. The staff at the jail made Akhila Priya eat some sambar rice. The officials said that she became weak as she didn't eat anything after coming to the jail.

It is said that Subba Reddy along with Bhuma Akhila Priya and Bhargava Ram, hatched the plot and had kidnapped the victims, Praveen Rao and his brothers Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao, who are believed to be relatives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over a 25 acre land dispute.