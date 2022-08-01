Hyderabad Police's Epic Reply To Sarcastic Tweet From A Netizen

Social Media has become the common platform for everyone to ask and roast people. In the same way, one of the netizens took to Twitter to roast Telangana police in a humorous way on the ongoing viral news of Chikoti Praveen, who was booked under casino gaming.

One of the netizens took to Twitter and tweeted, "Sirr.....can we play cards in our homes....is it legal?...can you please explain the exact process...?" The post went viral on the micro-blogging site. Hyderabad city police reacted to the tweet and replied, "Sir... Can you please send us your exact location?" A few hours after the reply from the Hyderabad Police, the netizen deleted the thread on Twitter. And now netizens say that you can't prank jokes on police officials.

