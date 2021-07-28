Hyderabad Police Warns Against Fake Advertisements of Eseva, Mee Seva

Misguiding Public with advertisements using names similar to eSeva/MeeSeva It is noticed that advertisements are published in newspapers at periodic intervals inviting applications from interested persons to open “t-SevaKendras” that will provide online services like Ticket bookings, Bill payments, Money withdrawals using Aadhar, etc.

Their main target seems to be to attract the unemployed youth by using the keywords like Seva. ESD (MeeSeva) office has received calls whether these centers are related to MeeSeva and whether they are Government-authorized centers?

It is informed “t Seva“centers are in no way related to eSeva/MeeSeva or other Government services. The services purportedly offered are publicly available services that are available on the open internet. There is no need for any agency for these services.

The advertisement by t Seva centers is by a private individual. This is a conscious attempt to mislead people by using similar-sounding words of MeeSeva.

Citizens are advised to be careful to respond to the advertisement by t Seva or any other similar sounding name.