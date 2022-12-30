Hyderabad Police Traffic Advisory For Dec 31 New Year Celebrations
The Hyderabad Traffic police have issued guidelines and traffic advisory ahead of the December 31 New Year celebrations that are going to take place in the city limits.
Certain main roads will be closed and the police have requested citizens to plan accordingly,
The Nehru Ring Road will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am for light motor vehicles.
However, vehicles that will be going to the airport will be allowed to proceed.
PVNR Express Way will also be closed from 11 pm to 5 am except for those going towards the airport.
These flyovers will be closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 am.
Shilpa Layout flyover
Gachibowli flyover
Biodiversity flyovers 1 and 2
Mindspace flyover
Road No 45 flyover
Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge
Cyber Tower flyover
Forum –JNTU flyover
Khaithlapur flyover
Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover
