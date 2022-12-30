Hyderabad Police Traffic Advisory For Dec 31 New Year Celebrations

The Hyderabad Traffic police have issued guidelines and traffic advisory ahead of the December 31 New Year celebrations that are going to take place in the city limits.

Certain main roads will be closed and the police have requested citizens to plan accordingly,

The Nehru Ring Road will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am for light motor vehicles.

However, vehicles that will be going to the airport will be allowed to proceed.

PVNR Express Way will also be closed from 11 pm to 5 am except for those going towards the airport.

These flyovers will be closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 am.

Shilpa Layout flyover

Gachibowli flyover

Biodiversity flyovers 1 and 2

Mindspace flyover

Road No 45 flyover

Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge

Cyber Tower flyover

Forum –JNTU flyover

Khaithlapur flyover

Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover

Also Read: Hyderabad Bars, Pubs to Serve Liquor Till 1am on January 1, 2023