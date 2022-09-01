HYDERABAD: In connection with the installation of Khairatabad Ganesh traffic diversions will be done on a need basis from 11:00 hours onwards to till late night every day depending on visitors coming to have darshan of Khairatabad Ganesh Idol from 31-08-2022 to 09-09-2022.

Due to the large number of devotees visiting the Khairathabad Ganesh idol traffic congestion is expected in the following junctions viz. Khairtabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound and Necklace Rotary. Hence the commuters are requested to avoid these routes.

1. The general traffic intending to go towards Mint Compound from Rajeev Gandhi Statue will not be allowed and diverted at Rajeev Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction.

2. The general traffic from Rajdoot lane towards the place where the Khairatabad Ganesh, will not be allowed and diverted at Rajdoot lane towards Iqbal Minar.

3. The general traffic from Mint Compound towards Imax Theatre will not be allowed and diverted at Mint Compound towards Telugu Thalli junction.

4. The general traffic coming from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will not be allowed and diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairtabad junction.

5. The general traffic coming from Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will not be allowed and diverted at Post Office towards Old PS Saifabad junction.

Parking Places for those visiting Khairatabad Ganesh

a) Visitors coming for Khairatabad Ganesh darshan through Necklace Rotary and NTR Garden should park their vehicles at Dr. Cars Parking place beside Imax Theatre, NTR Ghat and NTR Garden parking places, or opposite IMAX in School premises.

b) Visitors coming in their own vehicles for Bada Ganesh darshan must come through Necklace Rotary and avoid Khairtabad Junction Road and Rajdoot lane road.

Further, it is informed that the above restrictions will be imposed depending on the number of devotees coming to have darshan of Khairtabad Ganesh Idol. Citizens are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the advisory read.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Huge Rush of Devotees at Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal