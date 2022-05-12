Hyderabad Police Ties Up With Google To Provide Live Updates On Traffic Scene in City

Most of the folks in Hyderabad check for traffic updates because in the city, one never knows which road is blocked and which is free. Now, one good news for the commuters in Hyderabad, the people of the city will get faster live traffic updates on Google Maps. Now, if there is any diversion, the Google Maps shows an alternate route. After a few days, there is going to be a change in it.

The Hyderabad Traffic police tied up with Google to help the people with the live updates on the traffic situation, diversions or restrictions, waterlogging etc., "The company provided us with an app that is installed on our tabs. Officials will log in to it and give updates on issues related to closed roads, waterlogging or diversions. Instantly, the particular route will be blocked on the map and an alternate route will be displayed," DCP (Traffic) N Prakash Reddy said.

He further stated that "Now, if there is any road-related issue, it will immediately be displayed. People can avoid that route. The initiative will be more helpful to those using cabs and auto-rickshaws and also those who travel to not so familiar spots in the city."

Earlier, the Traffic Police used to send a request to Google a day before on the possible traffic diversions on any route. With the new facility, not only the people of Hyderabad but also the Traffic Police will be benefitted.

