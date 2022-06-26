HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Police and Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) on Sunday said that they would set up Anti Drug Committees on the lines of Anti Ragging Committees, in schools, colleges, and universities in this academic session of 2022-2023. These Anti-Drug Committees will be responsible for monitoring the use and peddling of drugs in the educational institutions' premises, hostels, etc.

The committees will monitor the consumption and peddling of drugs. Social media will be used to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drugs in educational institutes.

Addressing the media Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand said, “The HNEW team and local police will be in touch with the ADCs regularly. Also, the ADCs will create awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse. After a few big drug-related cases were cracked by us, our coordination with the units like NCB, DRI, Customs, IB, and ED increased to a great extent,” he stated.

A rehabilitation monitoring team has been formed, it comprises officers from the City Police units. They will act as agents of change, monitoring the rehabilitation process, he said.For this the HCP entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with private and government institutions to help the drug addicts come out of the habit permanently and a rehabilitation monitoring team has been formed by drawing officers from HCP who also act as change agents. "Drug abuse affects an individual’s development, and health and disrupts social harmony. We need to spread awareness in this regard.” Said CP Anand.

A dedicated helpline 9490616888 has also been launched facilitating any citizen to tipoff on drug abuse or trade.

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed annually on June 26th , CV Anand along with the H-NEW officers took part in the rally at Basheerbagh.

