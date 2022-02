The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team on Friday arrested two people and seized 1 litre of hashish oil, a bike, and two mobile phones worth Rs 4 lakh in Jawaharnagar. R Ganesh and K Rakesh were the arrested individuals. Three suspects had escaped. According to police, the duo, who were both consumers and peddlers, obtained hashish oil from the agency area of Visakhapatnam and were attempting to sell it to customers here.