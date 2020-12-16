Hyderabad Police Seize Fake Doctor's Clinic In Meerpet

Sai Kumar who was running an illegal clinic at Meerpet Crossroads without any authentic certificates was arrested last week. He claimed to be a MBBS graduate from Osmania Medical College and an MD. According to the reports, he along with SK Ahmed was treating patients in the clinic. Now, the police along with Revenue officials of Balapur affixed the notice on the premises and sealed it. On Tuesday, the Meerpet police seized the clinic.

Police found that Sai Kumar completed his Intermediate in Saroornagar in 2004 and then took EAMCET coaching. After that he worked in a hospital as an operation theatre assistant. He also worked as a medical administrator in hospitals without any authentic certificates. Later, he opened a clinic and an Ayurvedic doctor, Subba Rao was appointed. He died in September last year. After this, Ahmed who is said to be an Ayurvedic medicine graduate joined Sai Clinic. Sai Kumar used Subba Rao's credentials and continued to run the clinic.