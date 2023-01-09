Hyderabad Police Search For Bavaria Chain Snatching Gang

Telangana police have launched a manhunt and formed 30 teams to nab the chain snatchers. Six chain snatching incidents were reported within a gap of 15 minutes and 30 minutes starting from Uppal and ending in Ramgopalpet police limits on the same stretch, between 6 am. and 8 am on Saturday morning, January 7.

Police have identified that Bhaverai gang from Uttar Pradesh had been allegedly involved in the chain snatching after committing such crimes in Bangalore.

Police suspect that the gang fled from the city by train to other states.

