Hyderabad Police Recover Ganja, Hash Oil From Burglar in Karkhana

Hyderabad: The Karkhana Police arrested Mohammed Ahmed Pasha, a drug peddler who also committed house-breaking night offences within the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissionerates. According to police, the accused steals gold and silver ornaments, mobile phones, watches, and cash by breaking door locks of residences and temples at night. He was found with 1.2 kg of Ganja and stolen items worth Rs 3,00,000 in his possession.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Hyderabad City, the accused is a frequent house burglar who has previously been involved in 19 cases in the Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad Commissionerates. Bowenpally police also filed a PD Act against him in March of this year, and he was released from Chanchalguda Jail on July 2 of last year. On March 3, after receiving information that Md Ahmed Pasha was in possession of Narcotic Substances such as Ganja and Hash Oil, the Karkhana Police rushed to the scene and arrested him, seizing Ganja, Hash Oil, Rs 5,000 in cash, six knives, 12-grams of gold ornaments, four watches, ten mobile phones, one Sony 32" TV, artificial gold ornaments, and one Pulsar NS125 bike, as well as a hammer and a screwdriver.