Hyderabad: Police Raids Tequila Pub At Ramgopalpet

Hyderabad police raided Tequila Pub at Ramgopalpet at midnight on Saturday and arrested 18 people who were found partying late at the premises. Amongst those held were 8 dancing girls, 8 customers, DJ operator, and Organiser.

Police have seized the sound system and also seized the pub. Acting on a tip-off about a party being organized violating the stipulated timings at the pub, the police conducted the raid. According to the reports, the organizers of the pub are running beyond the stipulated timings at the pub. A case is registered at the Ramgopalpet.

